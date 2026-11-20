19:01

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Demolition of 101 encroachments at Prabhadevi in Mumbai by Western Railway has been halted at the request of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Residents staying at the Dadar-Prabhadevi area for long have been given rehabilitation. A detailed project proposal will be prepared by Railway Land Development Authority and state housing department and submitted to Railway Ministry.The demolition drive, scheduled on November 19 and 20, was opposed by various political parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant and MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.Western Railway said that the demolition drive has been put on hold for now. Action will be taken once a long term solution is worked out in collaboration with the state Government. Once a policy framework is finalised, action will be taken.An order for eviction was issued by Estate Officer on October 12, 2026.