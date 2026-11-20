



This from a man who told a Trump rally two years ago, 'I am not just MAGA, I am dark, gothic MAGA.'





-- REDIFF NEWS

'It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.'In another startling confession, Musk declared 'I'm not MAGA', a reference to the Trump faithful who swear by Donald's Make America Great Again canon.'I'm not sure what MAGA means,' Musk told the NYT Deal Summit. 'but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don't have that.'