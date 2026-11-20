IMAGE: Snehal Patel celebrates the US midterm election results outside Elon Musk's home in West Lake Hills, Texas, November 7, 2026. Photograph: Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters
It's not every day that the richest man on the planet admits he feels foolish.
But that's what Elon Musk
says he felt when the results of the US midterm elections came in on November 4.
Musk spent nearly $500m to support Republican candidates, most of whom lost.
Musk told the New York Times
Deal Summit that his spending had 'failed', and that he felt 'pretty foolish' for spending half a billion dollars.
'It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.'
In another startling confession, Musk declared 'I'm not MAGA', a reference to the Trump faithful who swear by Donald's Make America Great Again canon.
'I'm not sure what MAGA means,' Musk told the NYT Deal Summit. 'but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don't have that.'
This from a man who told a Trump rally two years ago, 'I am not just MAGA, I am dark, gothic MAGA.'
-- REDIFF NEWS