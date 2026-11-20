15:47

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a show cause notice to crisis-hit SpiceJet seeking detailed responses on rising flight cancellations, operational disruptions due to delayed payments and certain violations, according to sources.



The budget carrier, which saw its domestic market share dip to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August, has been witnessing significant operational issues resulting in flight delays and cancellations.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought explanations from SpiceJet on the continued deterioration in operational performance, reflected in significantly declining OnTime Performance (OTP), increasing flight delays and growing flight cancellations.



In the show cause notice dated November 17, the regulator also flagged the airline's non-adherence to approved schedule, persistent passenger inconvenience arising from flight disruptions, cancellations, delays and inadequate passenger facilitation measures.



The airline has been directed to reply within seven days from the date of the issuance of the show cause notice.



"... the majority of the aircraft fleet of SpiceJet is grounded and the airline has failed to submit a credible plan for return to service of the grounded aircraft," the DGCA said in the show cause notice.



Besides, the watchdog has mentioned about uncertainty regarding renewal of mandatory insurance coverage and concerns raised by overseas aviation authorities regarding operational disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.



DGCA has also asked an explanation from the airline for non-payment of penalty imposed by it earlier despite repeated reminders.



According to the show cause notice, the airline has failed to comply with eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations and has repeatedly failed to comply with Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) despite previous enforcement action and imposition of penalty in May.



Details about the earlier penalty could not be immediately ascertained.



There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the show cause notice.



The show cause notice was issued on November 17, a day before SpiceJet's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its financial position.