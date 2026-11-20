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-- REDIFF NEWS

Just a day before SpiceJet's board approved plans to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore, India's aviation regulator DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline on November 17 over rising flight cancellations, flight delays, delayed payments to service providers and other operational violations.Spicejet will have to respond within seven days and explain its worsening performance and failure to follow its approved flight schedule.Most of SpiceJet's aircraft have been grounded and the airline has failed to provide a credible plan to bring them back into service, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.Mandatory insurance renewals, unpaid penalties and complaints from overseas aviation authorities about delayed payments are among the other major concerns raised by the aviation regulator.The regulator also said it was concerned about the airline's failure to meet requirements for scheduled international flights and follow Route Dispersal Guidelines.SpiceJet's domestic market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August.The airline is yet to respond to the notice.