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Siri Fort recorded the worst air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354.



According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's real-time source apportionment estimates, secondary organic aerosols emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Friday, accounting for 27.2 percent of the estimated pollution load.



Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 21.2 percent, followed by waste burning at 19.4 percent and vehicular emissions at 16.6 percent.

Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Friday, with the AQI settling at 270 in the 'poor' category, 10 points lower than the previous day, even as morning pollution spikes are likely to persist for the next few days, a weather expert said.The national capital also recorded its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius.Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data at 4 pm, 38 were in the 'poor' category, 15 recorded 'very poor' air quality and four were in the 'moderate' category.