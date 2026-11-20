08:58

Gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly involved in the murder of a man outside the camp office of Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi earlier this week, was killed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF in Bulandshahr, officials said on Friday.



Durrani's name surfaced during the investigation into the November 16 murder of Sameer, who was shot dead outside MLA Mishra's camp office in the Sonia Vihar area.



According to investigators, around 16 rounds were allegedly fired at Sameer during the attack.



Police suspected Durrani's involvement in the murder and were tracking his movements as part of the investigation. He has around 25 criminal cases against him, including murder and attempted murder, police said.



Officials also said Durrani was reportedly linked to underworld operative Chhota Shakeel.