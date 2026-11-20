22:09

Light to moderate showers lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, on Friday under the impact of cyclonic storm Akvan, with the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places in northern districts over the next 48 hours, officials said.



After overcast skies since Thursday evening, intermittent showers hit Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur and neighbouring districts, bringing a dip in temperatures.



Cyclone Akvan weakened into a deep depression after making landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha.



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured farmers of all possible assistance and directed district collectors to conduct surveys to assess crop damage, an official statement said.



Eligible farmers would be provided financial assistance as per rules after assessment of crop losses, and cultivators whose crops are insured will receive claims under the relevant crop insurance schemes, it said.



Paddy procurement at minimum support price (MSP) has begun across the state since November 15.



Apart from Raipur, light to moderate rainfall was reported in Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Raigarh, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki and Bilaspur.