Cyclone Akvan also triggered rain across several southern districts of West Bengal, with the IMD forecasting downpours in the region till Saturday.

The landfall process started around 8 am, and is expected to continue till noon, Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.Mohanty said the severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm during the commencement of the landfall process.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Akvan was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur.The system was positioned at 110 km from Puri (Odisha) and 130 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, the IMD said in its 10.30 am bulletin."It is likely to weaken into a deep depression and subsequently into a depression," the weather office said.Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili (207), Chikiti (199) and Gopalpur (190) and Chhatrapur (139), all in the same district.Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "There has been no major impact of the winds although rainfall has occurred under the influence of the cyclone. We have evacuated 3.7 lakh people so far. Our officials are on the field closely monitoring the situation."