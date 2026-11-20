09:14

India's prime minister would be sitting at the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.



Gandhi shared a picture from the rare three-way talks of Trump, Xi and Putin and said "a compromised PM can never sit at this table".



"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," he said on X, sharing a picture from the trilateral meeting.



Gandhi's remarks came after China, Russia and the US agreed Thursday to seek reforms at the United Nations, increase oil supplies and engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks at a three-way meeting.



The declaration followed a historic meeting among US President Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at a villa in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.