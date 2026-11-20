17:17

Pic: ANI Video grab

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Friday acted as a pallbearer during the funeral of late Kolathur TVK MLA V S Babu, shouldering the legislator's mortal remains as the final procession began from his Perambur residence in Chennai.



Visibly sombre, the chief minister carried the body on his shoulder out of the house before it was placed in the hearse.



He later walked alongside the funeral vehicle, holding onto it with one hand, as the cortege made its way towards the electric crematorium in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar for the last rites.



MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, state ministers, TVK legislators, and senior party office-bearers joined the procession, walking along with the chief minister.



Babu died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest after undergoing prolonged treatment at a private hospital here.



CM Vijay had visited Babu's residence on Thursday to pay his respects after the body was brought home, with leaders across the political spectrum also offering their tributes.