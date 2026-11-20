20:07

The CBI conducted searches on Friday at multiple premises linked to the directors of VFS Capital Limited in Kolkata and Dehradun, after registering an FIR against them in a bank-fraud case of Rs 121.78 crore, officials said.



The agency registered the case on a complaint from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) against VFS Capital Limited, its directors and guarantors for the offence of criminal conspiracy for cheating and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in the alleged wrongful loss of approximately Rs 121.78 crore to the bank, CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said in a statement.



"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and were involved in large-scale financial irregularities, misappropriation and diversion of funds, manipulation of financial and operational records and fraudulent activities in connection with the lending facilities extended by the SIDBI under two schemes, Prayas and Term Loan, and thereby, caused wrongful loss of Rs 121.78 crore to the SIDBI and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves," she said.