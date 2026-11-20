18:01

Photograph: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

When Chandan Mondal, a BJP mandal president and secretary of a Kartik Puja committee, tried to stop a fight between two groups of intoxicated youths in the Chandpara area, little must he have known that it would lead to his death.45-year-old Mondal died after allegedly being assaulted by a youth during a drunken brawl in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.The argument, which reportedly started over a power cut at the fair ground, led to a scuffle. One of the youths allegedly punched Mondal and pushed him to the ground. When he was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him dead, said a police officer.Police have detained the accused youth and started an investigation into the incident.