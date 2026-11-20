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Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying his hand at photography at Vidyasagar Setu; Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi/X





-- REDIFF NEWS

Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, will remain closed to all vehicles for 16 hours on November 22 for repair work, Kolkata Police said on Friday.The closure will be in force from 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Repairs will include the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings.According to a traffic advisory, vehicles approaching from the AJC Bose Road side via Zeerut Island will be diverted from Turf View towards Hastings Crossing.Those coming from JBN Island along K P Road will be diverted through 11 Furlong Gate. Vehicles from the Khidderpore side along CGR Road will also be diverted towards Hastings Crossing.Commuters will be directed to use St George's Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Kolkata Police said traffic could also be diverted through other main roads depending on the situation.