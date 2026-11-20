08:43

IMAGE: India's Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela calls on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to discuss his visit to India at the Singha Durbar in Kathmandu, November 18, 2026. Photograph: @IndiaInNepal X/ANI Photo)





Nepal's prime minister will make his first State visit -- he traveled to New York for the UN General Assembly in September -- to India on Sunday after many months of will he-won't he handwringing.





The former rapper has disregarded established protocol and refused to interact with foreign diplomats and visitors during the early part of his tenure.





It is only in recent weeks that Shah thawed and met envoys like outgoing Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava.





India assigned one of its most capable diplomats Sudhakar Dalela -- who led the MEA team that pulled off the BRICS summit, including the famous communique -- to Kathmandu after Srivastava retired from the IFS.





Shah arrives in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon and will return to Kathmandu on Monday evening. Unlike his predecessors who visited other Indian cities on their visits, which extended over several days, Shah will stay put in Delhi for the entire 25 hours he is in India.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will need to deploy his legendary charm to woo the 36 year old who is a very different kettle of fish from the men who earlier led governments in Nepal.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Sois coming to New Delhi after all.