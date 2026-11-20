15:44

IMAGE: Chinese youth take photos as US President Donald Trump leaves the Langham Hotel in Shenzhen, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters





'Amid a tough job market, some college students are even willing to pay thousands of yuan for internship opportunities to bolster their résumés and improve their job prospects after graduation,' the South China Morning Post revealed.



On Thursday, officials at a national meeting on college graduate employment pledged to 'create more job opportunities in advanced manufacturing and modern services, encourage government-owned companies to expand their workforces, help small and medium-sized businesses hire more workers, and promote entrepreneurship as a source of jobs'.





-- REDIFF BUSINESS

The number of Chinese university graduates is expected to hit a record 13 million in 2027, 'adding pressure on a labour market already strained by slowing economic growth', reports thenewspaper.'The growing pool of educated workers has helped meet the economy's rising demand for skilled talent, but the job market is now struggling to absorb the growing number of graduates,' theobserved.The urban youth unemployment rate -- which covers people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education -- was estimated at 18.9 per cent this year.