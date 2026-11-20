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Photograph: Kind courtesy CPJ Africa





--REDIFF NEWS

16 journalists who disappeared on September 18, 2001 when the Eritrean government shut all newspapers in the country.No one knows if they are still alive.The Committee to Protect Journalists has asked the Eritrean government to disclose what happened to the Eritrea 16.The Eritrea 16 were honoured in absentia in New York on Thursday, November 19.'The award honours their courage, but it cannot replace truth, freedom or justice,' saidCommittee to Protect Journalists CEOThe 16 journalists, Ginsberg said, are among 335 journalists imprisoned around the world.'Their case is a warning to the world -- when journalists can be silenced with impunity, press freedom everywhere is at risk.'