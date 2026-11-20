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Al Pacino with Vinod Bhanushali, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @vinod.bhanushali/Instagram

Producer Vinod Bhanushali is going places -- in Hollywood.



Bhanushali has signed legendary actor Al Pacino to act in Capitvated, his new film.



Besides Al Pacino, Captivated, a true-crime drama, also stars Isla Fisher and Blake Ritson.



Directed by Dito Montiel, the film is being produced in association with Los Angeles-based 32Red Entertainment, led by Michael Mammoliti and Manasvi Mamgai.



The film is inspired by the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, American oil tycoon J Paul Getty's grandson.



Captivated revisits the infamous abduction through a fresh perspective. The incident attracted international attention at the time, particularly because of the family's immense wealth and the dramatic circumstances surrounding the kidnapping.



--REDIFF MOVIES

