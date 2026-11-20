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This provision also applies to guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to 30 November 2026, made on or before 10 November 2026, Air India posted.

Air India on Friday announced that Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah will now be suspended until November 24, 2026, while flight operations to and from Riyadh and Dammam will continue to remain suspended until November 30, 2026, due to the prevailing situation in the region.In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline stated that guests can avail of complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation."Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah will now be suspended until 24 November 2026. Flight operations to and from Riyadh and Dammam will continue to remain suspended until 30 November 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Jeddah up to 24 November 2026, made on or before 20 November 2026, may avail a complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation," Air India said.