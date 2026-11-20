09:35

A drone view shows a Microsoft data centre in Middenmeer, The Netherlands November 4, 2026. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

The world's growing appetite for artificial intelligence is putting increasing pressure on electricity supplies, and the impact could be felt in the environment.



Carbon emissions from data centres are projected to rise 70 per cent by 2030, as countries turn to fossil fuels to meet the power needs of the expanding AI industry, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).



The agency estimates that data centres will consume twice as much electricity by 2030 as they do today.



The growing use of AI is expected to account for nearly three-quarters of this increase.



AI data centres alone could require an additional 350 terawatt-hours of electricity every year by the end of the decade. That is more than the total annual electricity consumption of Great Britain.



Meeting this demand will mean greater reliance on fossil fuels, particularly in the United States and China, even as technology companies step up investments in renewable energy.



China is expected to meet around half of its AI data centre electricity needs through coal-fired power plants by 2030.



In the US, natural gas could account for about 60 per cent of the electricity used by data centres.



Europe is expected to take a different route, with renewable energy projected to supply around 70 per cent of the electricity required by its data centres by 2030.



The scale of the AI infrastructure expansion is already significant.



Shipments of AI servers have increased 18 fold since 2020, while global data centre capacity has reached around 120 gigawatts.



The IEA expects another 120 gigawatts of capacity to be added by 2030, with AI-focused facilities accounting for about three-quarters of the expansion.



The projections highlight a growing challenge for the technology industry.



As companies race to build more powerful AI systems, finding enough electricity to run them while limiting their carbon footprint is becoming an increasingly difficult balancing act.



-- REDIFF NEWS