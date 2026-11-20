11:58

Aamir Khan with his wife Gauri Spratt, Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aamir Khan has leased three luxury residential apartments at Seasons Trimuriti in suburban Santacruz (West), north west Mumbai, for a combined monthly rent of Rs 38 lakhs.



According to real estate platform CRE Matrix, the lease agreement spans four years, 'highlighting the continued demand for premium residential properties in Mumbai's upscale neighbourhoods.'



Aamir's apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill area in Bandra, north west Mumbai, have gone for redevelopment and are expected to be ready by 2030.



After moving out of his home in August 2025, Aamir had rented four Pali Hill apartments for Rs 24.5 lakh a month.



--REDIFF MOVIES