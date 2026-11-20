21:32

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The Union Home Ministry has decided to deploy 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Tripura for the November 27 civic elections, an official said on Friday.



The deployment will comprise 13 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 12 of the Border Security Force (BSF).



"The forces will be available immediately and remain in the state until December 2 to help maintain law and order and ensure peaceful elections," a senior police official said.



The 25 companies will be in addition to the central forces already deployed in different law and order duties in the northeastern state, he said.



The ministry sanctioned the additional companies amid demands by opposition parties for the deployment of central forces at every polling booth to ensure free and fair elections.



Elections to 16 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be held on November 27, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 2.



Secretary to the State Election Commission Anurag Sen said preparations for the elections to the 16 urban local bodies were almost complete.



"As many as 909 polling parties, comprising 4,545 personnel, have been selected for conducting the elections. Steps have already been initiated to facilitate polling personnel to cast their votes before leaving for their respective booths," he said.