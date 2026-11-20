20:53

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh speaks to a victim at a hospital./ANI Photo





Another bus carrying affected individuals was reportedly on its way to the hospital, raising concerns that the number of casualties and hospitalisations could rise further.

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal following a suspected methanol poisoning incident linked to the consumption of a locally made alcoholic drink at Chakpi Karong in Chandel district.According to available information, the affected individuals are mostly local residents from Chakpi Karong and surrounding areas of Chandel district, ranging from adults to middle-aged people.Many of those brought to the hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, which is suspected to have been caused by consuming a local liquor contaminated with the toxic substance.The situation at Shija Hospital remains critical as patients continue to arrive for emergency medical care.