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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

Social media platforms are coming up with various strategies to keep users engaged. Instagram has come up with one such update where users can edit Stories after posting them, with no change in views, likes or replies.





This allows users to make corrections without deleting and reposting content.





Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said that users can change text, music, stickers and drawings to their stories for 15 minutes after sharing them.













Users can correct their mistakes, fix grammatical and spelling errors or add and remove elements they want in a Story. Earlier, users had to delete their stories and repost them, thereby losing engagement and views on the original post.





To access this, open a published Story, click the three dot menu on the bottom-right of the screen and tap Edit Story option to make changes.





Instagram is also reportedly introducing new fonts, shapes and colours for stickers. A dedicated sticker sheet will be designed and available to make browsing and selecting options easier.





Changes are also going to be seen by users when selecting multiple photos on Stories. The update will introduce blur effects, gradient background options and colours.





These changes are part of Instagram's efforts to improve its creative tools and make content creation more convenient for users.

-- REDIFF NEWS