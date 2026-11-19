16:39

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The police on Thursday said they had rescued a toddler abducted from her home in Ameenpur, near Hyderabad, and arrested a 44-year-old woman within 12 hours of the alleged abduction.



The toddler went missing from the house around 12.30 pm on November 18, after her mother, E Saritha (25), left for the nearby tiffin centre where she works. Saritha lodged a complaint at Ameenpur Police Station at 1.30 pm.



The police registered a kidnapping case and formed five special teams of 25 personnel from Ameenpur, Chandanagar and Patancheru stations and the Special Operations Team to trace the toddler.



"We arrested a 44-year-old woman within 12 hours of the kidnapping of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from her residence in Ameenpur and safely rescued her," a police press release said.



During the investigation, the police examined clues and identified a woman suspected of the kidnapping. Further inquiries showed that she belonged to Medak district.



With the assistance of Medak Town Police, the Ameenpur police traced and apprehended the suspect, identified as Gangamani (44), a domestic worker, at Narskhed village.



The toddler was rescued from the woman's custody and brought to Ameenpur Station, police said.