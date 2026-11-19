16:20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian corporates to step up investments, increase hiring and raise employee salaries, while making a appeal to make national interests the foundation of their long-term investment decisions.





Speaking at industry association FICCI's annual general meeting, Modi questioned whether industry had increased its workforce or raised salaries after the government reduced corporate tax rates and provided income tax relief to individuals.





"Corporate tax has been reduced from 30% to 22%. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. But has the industry increased hiring or increased salaries of employees?" Modi asked.





"For that, you say, 'Modiji, woh aap karo'," he added, questioning industry's expectations of government intervention.





As FICCI marked 100 years, Modi challenged businesses to use the next two decades to build domestic capabilities, reduce import dependence and prepare for emerging national and global demand.

"Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone. It should give us the confidence to compete in global markets," he told industry leaders. "In every long-term investment decision of yours for the next 20 years, make India First your foundation."

This, he said, would strengthen the country's self-reliance while opening new avenues for business growth.

Modi identified gaps across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminium, agriculture and engineering goods, where he said India had the potential to replace imports with domestic production and expand its presence in global markets.

India is known as the "pharmacy of the world" and has strengths in finished medicines, but continues to import billions of dollars' worth of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and drug intermediates, he said.

The pharmaceutical industry must identify ingredients that can be manufactured domestically and invest in new technologies and large production facilities to become globally competitive.

"In finished medicines, we have strength. Now we will have to build our capabilities in ingredients as well," Modi said.

He cited similar gaps in the steel and aluminium industries, noting that India exports iron ore but imports finished steel, while possessing large bauxite reserves but relying on imports of specialised aluminium alloys and other products.