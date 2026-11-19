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Photograph: Kind courtesy Commons Xeworlebi/Wikimedia Commons and Johnhain



Cambridge Dictionary first defines the word:

human (adjective): relating to people, as opposed to animals, machines, or gods.



And then asks, 'Why (the word) human?'



Then answers its own question, with a special explanation...



'Recently something has changed. We're beginning to see compounds like: Human-made, human-written, human-authored. And increasingly the word is being used to mean not AI.



'As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated and more widespread, human is taking on a new kind of value.



'(In business) as AI creates more of what we consume, something unexpected is happening. We're putting a premium on the human touch. Made by humans has been described as 'the new organic'.



'(In entertainment) What happens when machines get creative? The music and film industries are already pushing back saying, that creativity is uniquely human.



'Actor Tom Holland said: 'Creativity has to do with the human experiences'. Queen guitarist Brian May says: 'AI is something we have to resist and control'.



'(In health and lifestyle) from optimising ourselves, we deliberately doing things the less convenient way (humanmaxxing, friction-maxxing).



'We're finding new ways to be human. Now we're not the only ones that can write, create, compose, perform, (so) what does it mean to be human in the age of AI?



'From human as opposed to animal, to human as opposed to machine, to human as opposed to AI, human is evolving from what we are to what makes us unique.



'And that is why we have chosen human as the Cambridge Dictionary of the Year for 2026'.



Agree?





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

It's a not a complex word.And nor a word you have not heard before.Or ayour six-year-old child will not know.It's the word: Human.Why such an unusual choice?