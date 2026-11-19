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Mahindra Thar, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @@MLA_AnantSingh/X

There is a horse race in which you have to participate and if you come first you will get a Mahindra Thar as the grand prize.



Taking to X, Anant Singh wrote in Hindi:





'The grand horse race to be held on November 25 on the auspicious occasion of our daughter's wedding is going to be extra special this time. The winner who takes first place in the competition will be presented with a Mahindra Thar as a prize.'



But you don't need to lose heart if you don't come first.



Anant Singh states there are other prizes too for losers, like motorcycles and scooters.



So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets to Patna and attend the wedding on November 25.



And hopefully drive back home in a new Mahindra Thar.



--REDIFF NEWS



Do you want a brand-new Mahindra Thar for free?If yes, all you have to do is attend Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi's wedding as a guest.But there is a catch.