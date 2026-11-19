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Vincent van Goghs 'Chataigniers en fleurs'. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A Vincent Van Gogh painting has smashed all auction records for the Dutch painter when it went under the hammer for a whopping USD 190.4 million.



Sotheby's auction house said the sale of Chataigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) proceeded in New York on Wednesday following an agreement between the painting's seller and its previous Jewish owners.



One of the final works by the famous artist before his death in 1890, the painting was embroiled in a controversy over being a loot from the Nazi Germany era.



"We are pleased to have reached an amicable resolution with the Fischer heirs," said the Blaquier-Arrieta family, the owners of the work.



"We appreciate the constructive dialogue that made this resolution possible and look forward to an extraordinary result and to passing along this masterpiece to a new generation of collectors," the family stated.



Painted in May 1890, just days after Van Gogh's arrival in Auvers-sur-Oise, 'Chataigniers en fleurs' dates from the extraordinary period of creative intensity that marked the final two months of the artist's life.



It is among the most important works from this period to remain in private hands, Sotheby's notes.



The Blaquier family acquired the painting in 1975 and has owned it for more than half a century.



In recognition of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families were able to reach a "mutually satisfactory resolution" and the work was auctioned this week following their agreement.



The Fischer heirs said: "We are grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby's and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era and honour Gisela Berman Fischer's history of seeking justice for her family."



German publisher Samuel Fischer acquired the painting in Paris in 1909 and his family sold it in 1936. His heirs had previously opposed the sale, saying Fischer's family parted with the painting only because of financial losses suffered under the Nazis.



The agreement led to this week's auction that broke Van Gogh's previous auction record of 117 million dollars, set in 2022 with 'Orchard with Cypresses' (1888) at a Christie's auction house sale.