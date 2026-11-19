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Photograph: Kind courtesy Victoruler/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF HEALTH

The medical world might be looking at an amazing breakthrough in the slowing of the onset of Alzheimer's Disease, accordingScientists have discovered that a Viagra-like pill possibly is the answer and at a recent Alzheimer's conference in Boston they presented the results.Viagra's mechanism is to relax the arteries and thus ramp up the surge of blood to the brain. The same mechanism could work for slowing down the progress of Alzheimer's by one-third.A Phase III trial, taking place in 13 countries, found that AR1001, a tablet that is a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and is similar to Viagra, that sorts erectile dysfunction, is showing evidence that it can bring about the slowing of the effects of the disease, like loss of memory and one's thinking ability, by heartening 31 per cent.Scientists and physicians are suggesting caution but the general verdict is that the news is promising in arresting the advancement of this form of dementia.'Very encouraging', was how Dr Sheona Scales, director of research at Alzheimer's Research UK described it toand said it could be 'an important milestone in the search for new Alzheimer's treatments'.