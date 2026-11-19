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IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump before the QUAD meeting in Manila. Photograph: Screen Grab/ANI Video









-- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard "Until the tariff architecture comes back in place, signing of a deal, I think will take some time."

Negotiations for the first tranche of the India-United States trade deal are nearing conclusion, although signing will depend on Washington finalising a new tariff architecture and providing clarity on the ongoing trade probes, Commerce Secretarysaid on Wednesday."There are certain Section 301 investigations that are already underway and that will be out in a few weeks or months. Any country would like to have a deal which gives them certainty around all the investigations that are going on. You cannot have a deal till there are uncertainties around multiple investigations that are going on," Agrawal said at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry annual general meeting in New Delhi.Earlier this year, the US Trade Representative launched tariff-related investigations against 16 trade partners, including India, accusing these countries' 'structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors' of adversely affecting America's reindustrialisation efforts. The outcome of the probe is awaited.India and the US are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and hoping to conclude the negotiations for the first tranche of the deal soon.Agrawal said the challenge has been that the first tranche of the trade deal was announced in February against the backdrop of an executive tariff slapped on India at that point in time. However, weeks later, those tariffs were struck down by the US supreme court there. Thereafter, the US is creating a new tariff architecture."Till that tariff architecture is in place, the countries will not be able to sign the dealbecause those are in the background of a tariff architecture that provides different kinds of comparative advantages to different countries," he said.