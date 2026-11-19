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Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Four popular AI chatbots -- ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok -- provided information that could potentially help terrorists plan deadly attacks, according to a US government investigation released on Wednesday.



Investigators from the Government Accountability Office found that they could get around the chatbots' safety restrictions and obtain information on making explosives and attacking critical infrastructure, including the electricity grid.





The chatbots provided details about possible targets, locations, timing and methods of attack. Law enforcement officials who reviewed the findings said the information was technically feasible.



The Government Accountability Office did not reveal which chatbots failed individual tests, saying this could allow others to repeat the experiments.





The AI companies told investigators that the tests were carried out in spring 2026 using older versions of their systems. They said they had since improved their safety measures to prevent such misuse.