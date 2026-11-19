13:56

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

A resident of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Vishal Kumar was to life imprisonment for killing a woman in 2021.



The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him and held the crime to be "rarest of rare" despite the victim's husband and other witnesses turning hostile.



In March 2021, Vishal Kumar allegedly abused 32-year-old woman, Ranjana Devi, over an old dispute. During the confrontation, he hit her with a stone pestle multiple times on her head and chest.



She died two days later while undergoing treatment in Varanasi.



Ranjana's husband Akhilesh Kumar lodged a complaint, post which a case was registered against Kumar under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.



However, during the trial, Akhilesh did not support the prosecution case, and other witnesses including his son turned hostile.



The court, however, observed that the way in which Ranjana Devi was murdered with the stone pestle, striking her repeatedly and causing her death made it a 'rarest of rare' crime.



-- REDIFF NEWS