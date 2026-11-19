Two lions died in separate incidents in Gujarat's Junagadh and Amreli districts within 24 hours, forest officials said on Thursday.
A lion died after falling into a well on a farm in Gujarat's Amreli district on Thursday, a forest official said.
The incident took place around 1:30 am on the outskirts of Jira village in Dhari taluka, in-charge assistant conservator of forests Mitesh Vaniya said in a release.
The lion, aged between 2-3 years, fell into a parapet-walled well on a farm belonging to one Ashok Bambharoliya, he added.
A forest department team retrieved the lion's carcass.
Preliminary investigation and post-mortem examination revealed it died from drowning, the release noted.
In a separate incident, a lion was electrocuted in Dhanfuliya village of Junagadh district's Vanthali taluka on Wednesday when it was passing along the boundary of a farm, ACF Shahidkhan Makrani said.
An electrical control panel, housing switches and other equipment used to operate the farm's electric motor, was installed at the site, he added.