20:42





Preliminary investigation and post-mortem examination revealed it died from drowning, the release noted.



In a separate incident, a lion was electrocuted in Dhanfuliya village of Junagadh district's Vanthali taluka on Wednesday when it was passing along the boundary of a farm, ACF Shahidkhan Makrani said.



An electrical control panel, housing switches and other equipment used to operate the farm's electric motor, was installed at the site, he added.

Two lions died in separate incidents in Gujarat's Junagadh and Amreli districts within 24 hours, forest officials said on Thursday.A lion died after falling into a well on a farm in Gujarat's Amreli district on Thursday, a forest official said.The incident took place around 1:30 am on the outskirts of Jira village in Dhari taluka, in-charge assistant conservator of forests Mitesh Vaniya said in a release.The lion, aged between 2-3 years, fell into a parapet-walled well on a farm belonging to one Ashok Bambharoliya, he added.A forest department team retrieved the lion's carcass.