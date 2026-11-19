16:07

V S Babu

Ruling TVK MLA V S Babu, who effected perhaps the biggest political shock of the April 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections by defeating DMK chief M K Stalin, died in Chennai on Thursday, the hospital where he was under treatment said.



Babu (75), the Kolathur MLA, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and remained under intensive care.



"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on Thursday," Rajesh Agarwal, Director- Medical Services, said in an official statement.