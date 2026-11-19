15:16

The historic trilateral between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is now underway in Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.





Ahead of the trilateral, US president Donald Trump held bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.





"We are really making history," Trump said. "The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

"We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace," Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting.