12:53

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, travelling in the limousine known as The Beast, departs the Langham Hotel ahead of a banquet for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, November 18, 2026. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

Shenzen citizens gavea reception he craves for in the US of A.They lined the streets and cheered as The Beast -- the US presidential limousine -- made its way down Shenzen's boulevards as POTUS admired the Chinese city's skyline on his way from the Langham Hotel, where he is staying.Trump gave Shenzen folk his famous fist greeting as they jostled to capture him on their cell phones.Like's Aurus Sensat, about which we have written about elsewhere in this river of news, The Beast is flown to where the US president is due to embark next so that he can travel, cocooned in maximum security. Multiple versions of The Beast because the Secret Service, which protects the president, likes to use decoy Beasts to fool likely assassins.The Beast -- an armoured Cadillac -- is bullet-and blast-resistant and protects the president against chemical and biological attacks.