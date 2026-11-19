16:46

Image: @JoshiPralhad/ X

Tamil Nadu school education minister A Rajmohan has been entangled in a controversy where he has been questioned about the price of his wristwatch which reportedly cost about Rs 45 lakh.





On November 19, Thursday, he said he had already addressed the issue. When asked again by journalists, he said that he was ready to give it away for Rs. 5,500.





The watch came into public notice through social media during Rajmohan's official visit to Delhi to meet Union education minister Pralhad Joshi. Images from the meeting in New Delhi went viral, with users on social media claiming the watch that he was wearing was a luxury Rolex Daytona wristwatch valued at approximately Rs 45 lakh.





Rajmohan spoke about this on this X handle and clarified that the timepiece cost only about Rs 5,500.





-- REDIFF NEWS