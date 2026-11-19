20:27





Her mother, Saurabh Bai, had cooked the vegetable curry and placed the hot vessel on the kitchen floor before turning to other household chores.



Disha walked into the kitchen from outside while playing, lost her balance, and fell onto the hot vessel of curry.





Hearing her mother's cries after the incident, other family members rushed into the kitchen and immediately took the injured girl to SRG Hospital.



'The girl succumbed to the injuries during treatment at SRG Hospital on Thursday morning, Sadar SHO Mohammed Ibrahim said.



The police lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the BNSS for investigation to establish the actual reason for death and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem later in the day, he added.

A three-year-old girl died on Thursday during treatment after allegedly falling into a pot of hot vegetable curry in a village under Sadar police station in Jhalawar district, the police said.The child was identified as Disha, daughter of Manish Mehar, a farmer from Semli Baktta village in Jhalawar, who was currently living with her mother at her maternal grandparents' home in Manda Shyampur village, they said.The incident took place around 6 pm on Wednesday while Disha was playing at her maternal grandfather's house.