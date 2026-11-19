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IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was inexplicably dropped from the Indian team for the first Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters/Rediff Archives





-- REDIFF CRICKET

on the Siraj, Jadeja Omissions:'This is absolutely terrible team selection.is one of the best bowlers, and after delivering such outstanding performances in England, handling a massive workload and being India's best bowler, dropping him against New Zealand makes absolutely no sense to me.''Similarly, I cannot understand the decision to leave out a world-class all-rounder likeand playinstead. In my opinion, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja should definitely have played in the first Test. This is a really poor decision by Team India.'