IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was inexplicably dropped from the Indian team for the first Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters/Rediff Archives
Ravi Shastri
on the Siraj, Jadeja Omissions:
'This is absolutely terrible team selection. Mohammed Siraj
is one of the best bowlers, and after delivering such outstanding performances in England, handling a massive workload and being India's best bowler, dropping him against New Zealand makes absolutely no sense to me.'
'Similarly, I cannot understand the decision to leave out a world-class all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja
and play Washington Sundar
instead. In my opinion, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja should definitely have played in the first Test. This is a really poor decision by Team India.'
-- REDIFF CRICKET