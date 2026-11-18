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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/Image courtesy @revanth_anumula/X

The internal troubles in the ruling Congress in Telangana came to the fore on Wednesday, with party MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy hitting out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders over alleged discrimination in the allocation of funds.



Speaking at an event in his constituency, Munugode, he also found fault with certain alleged remarks made by the CM.



Telangana does not mean Kodangal, Madhira and Huzurnagar assembly segments represented by the chief minister, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy respectively, which have got substantial funds, he said.



During the previous BRS regime, the assembly constituencies of then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao got importance, he said.



CM Reddy talked about spending Rs 10,000 crore for his assembly constituency, but what about Munugode, which is hit by high concentrations of fluoride in groundwater and is also drought-affected, he said.



At least, Rs 500 crore should have been allocated to Munugode. Other development works in the constituency have also not taken off, he alleged.



The leadership doesn't act when he asks for funds in closed-door meetings and submits representations, but points out that party discipline should not be violated when he speaks outside, he said.