19:34

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A migrant labourer sleeping in the fields was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Ludhiana, the police said on Thursday.



The incident took place on Wednesday in the village of Ramgarh near Jagraon.



The victim, a resident of Bihar, was sleeping in the field at night when the stray dogs attacked him, said Sukhminder Singh, SHO, Sadar Police Station in Jagraon Police district.



According to villagers, the dogs surrounded him and bit him badly. He cried for help, but by the time people reached there, he had died due to severe injuries.



The deceased was the father of four children. Police reached the spot after getting information and took the body for post-mortem.



After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. His wife took the body to his native village in Samastipur district in Bihar.



Villagers said stray dogs have become a big terror in the area. They roam in packs and have attacked people earlier as well. They demanded that the administration catch the stray dogs and take strict steps to prevent such incidents.