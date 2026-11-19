18:23

Stock markets bounced back sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty settling above 25,500 for the first time in nine months, led by a sharp rally in auto, bank and FMCG stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows, and easing commodity prices.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 percent, to close at a nine-month high of 83,021.75. During the day, it surged 1,012.06 points, or 1.23 percent, to 83,043.87.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 percent, to end at 25,514.30, a nine-month high.



From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki surged 7.58 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra 4.78 percent, Axis Bank 4.38 percent, Hindustan Unilever 4.22 percent, Bharat Electronics 2.12 percent and State Bank of India 2.11 percent.



Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and InterGlobe Aviation were the laggards.