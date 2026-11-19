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A still from the film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will make his debut as a docuseries host with Discovery's four-part series Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders, which will explore the journey of the Indian epic across cultures in Asia.



The series will premiere on December 7 on Discovery and Discovery+ and trace how the Ramayana travelled across countries over centuries, acquiring distinct interpretations and cultural significance in different societies, according to a press release.



Anchored in India as its narrative source, the series will explore the epic's presence in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, examining how its characters and themes have been adapted across the region.



Tharoor, a historian and bestselling author, will guide viewers through the different retellings of the epic, drawing on its literary, historical and cultural significance.



"In addition to its obvious religious significance, the Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has travelled across centuries and cultures. I have spent years encountering and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it," he said in a statement.



Tharoor said he agreed to host the series as he believed the epic's cultural reach deserved wider recognition.



The four episodes will focus on the central characters of Rama, Sita, Hanuman and Ravana, examining how their portrayals and the values associated with them have evolved across cultures.



The series will explore different interpretations of Rama's ideals of kingship, Hanuman's depictions, Ravana's personas and Sita's fearlessness.



It will also feature insights from historians, religious scholars, Sanskrit experts, cultural heritage researchers and practitioners of traditional art forms from the countries covered in the series.



Co-directed by Sujata Kulshreshtha and Abhimanyu Tewari of Wide Angle Films, the series will air one episode every week and will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.