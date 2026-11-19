14:25

Shiv Sena secretary Shaina NC tears the pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging', in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI Photo

Hundreds of protesters from Shiv Sena-UBT were detained after they gathered to show anger against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC.





They alleged that she tore a photograph of the late Bal Thackeray during an event.





They gathered outside the Sena Bhavan, Sena-UBT quarters, raising slogans against Shaina NC and demanding an FIR against her.





The police was deployed outside the premises to keep the situation in control. Several protesters were detained.





On Wednesday, during a protest against Sonia Gandhi's remarks about VD Savarkar in her memoir, Shaina NC inadvertently tore a paper that had a picture of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.





During a press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shaina and other members of the party tore copies of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', a recently released memoir by Sonia Gandhi.





In the memoir, Gandhi mentioned that Hindutva leader Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.





Pictures of Uddhav Thackeray were also torn. Apart from tearing the paper with Bal Thackeray's photo, she also allegedly slapped an effigy of former Union minister and Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar.





When someone pointed it out to her, she was seen whispering 'sorry' and setting the torn paper aside.





The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress protested against Shaina, who claimed on X that claiming she had torn Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's image, not Bal Thackeray's.





-- REDIFF NEWS