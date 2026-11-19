15:57

Saif Ali Khan in 'Kartavya'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat allegedly in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, a police official said on Thursday.



The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the authenticity of the threat, he said.



"Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique," the official said.



"The investigators are examining whether the threat genuinely originated from Zeeshan Akhtar or whether someone else is impersonating him and using similar tactics to harass celebrities and law enforcement agencies," he said.



Another official said that actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received similar threats in the past.



Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.