19:09





The unit ended the session at 93.36 (provisional) against the dollar, up 5 paise from its previous close.



The domestic currency climbed 10 paise to close at 93.41 against the US dollar on Wednesday after gaining 68 paise in the preceding two sessions.

The rupee stayed firm for the fourth straight session and settled 5 paise higher at 93.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, backed by a softening greenback and foreign fund inflows amid massive buying in domestic equity markets.However, the Indian currency faced resistance due to upward momentum in crude oil prices, forex traders said.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 and moved between a high of 93.17 and a low of 93.55 against the greenback.