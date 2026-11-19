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The S-400 air defence missile systems delivered by Russia to India

India should replace its "legacy ineffective Russian junk" with American weapons systems and also opt for Boeing aircraft over those manufactured by European Airbus Industrie, a US Congressman has suggested.



Michael Baumgartner, a Republican from Washington state, made the remarks at Diwali celebrations on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in the presence of Namgya Khampa, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy here.



The Diwali celebrations were hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Asian American Hotel Owners Association, Hindu American Foundations, Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Sikhs of America, Art of Living, Foundations of Jain Associations in North America and the US Indian Community Foundation.



As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Baumgartner said he regularly engages with diplomats from the Indian Embassy as the two countries seek to strengthen relations across economic and security issues.



"I was pleased to again express my thoughts that the more US exports to India - from weapons systems to replace their legacy ineffective Russian junk to Boeing airplanes that are superior to Airbus to the world's best lentils from the Palouse - the better it is for our two great countries," Baumgartner said in a post on X.



Baumgartner also raised the issue of disruptions during Diwali celebrations in his home state of Washington.



"A couple weeks back some attention-seeking racist morons disrupted a Diwali celebration in my home state of Washington. This evening, I was pleased to attend the Diwali celebration at the US Capitol," he said.



The Diwali celebrations were also attended by US Congresswoman-elect Pia Dandiya, Congresspersons Grace Meng, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Nick LaLota, Jonathan Jackson, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Norma Torres, Pete Sessions, Deborah Ross, Buddy Carter, Michael Guest, among others.



Scott Colom, who scripted history by becoming the first black Senator from Mississippi in 146 years, also lit the traditional lamp at the Diwali celebrations.