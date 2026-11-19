17:30

File photo of Delhi's Purana Qila

The iconic Purana Quila in the heart of Delhi will remain closed for general visitors till November 22 in view of the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted at the centrally protected ancient site, officials said on Thursday.



The ASI-protected site was closed for general visitors from November 18 onwards, a senior official said.



"In view of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum which is beginning tomorrow, it will remain closed for general visitors till November 22," the official told PTI.



It is learnt the decision has been taken in view of the high-security which will be in place for the Forum.



The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protects more than 3,800 monuments and sites across the country, of which 143 are ticketed. These include the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi.



Built on the site of the most ancient of the numerous cities of Delhi, Indraprastha, Purana Quila is roughly rectangular in shape, with a circuit of nearly two kilometres, reads a description on the website of Delhi Tourism.



The massive gateway and walls of Purana Quila were built by Mughal Emperor Humayun and the foundation was laid for the new capital, Dinpanah. The work was carried forward by Sher Shah Suri, who displaced Humayun, it reads.