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Photograph: Kind courtesy princeandprincessofwales/Instagram





-- REDIFF NEWS

...That's a name not discussed much in the British royal family, in public, at least.She is their India connection.Mumbai girl Eliza is Prince's great-great-great-great-great grandmother, according to a recent report in, London.Born in the late 18th century to an Indian father and Armenian mother, dusky-looking Eliza married, in an Armenian ceremony,, who was in an important position with the East India Company.It wasn't the done thing in those days to marry a woman with some 'native' blood and so Forbes had her down as his housekeeper in official records.As he climbed the company ladder in Bombay, following a prestigious posting in Mocha, Yemen, he was warned not to come in public with a part-Indian wife when he returned, and to 'live his life with due propriety'.By then, he and Eliza had a son and a daughter. Forbes sent his daughterto his parents' castle in Scotland, and Eliza stayed on in Mocha with their son and eventually was living in penury and died in oblivion, after Forbes' death.Kitty continued the family line (or about whose lineage there is information), with her granddaughter marrying into the family of a wealthy colonel from whom Princessdescended.It was historian and art restorerwho unearthed this fact. She has been researching this sad saga, its connection with the Spencer family, to whom Princess Diana belonged, and Eliza for over 20 years, and wroteShe told, 'There are letters in Armenian from Eliza in the library at Althorp, and I am certain that William has heard all about it from them.' Apparently, the current earl of Spencer -- Diana's younger brother -- became aware that he had descended from an Indian ancestor 15 years ago.That there was actually a blood bond was scientifically established too, by Dr, professor of human genetics, Edinburgh University, in 2013, when saliva samples of Eliza's descendants were compared with those of Spencer lineage, specifically from Diana's mom's side of the family.Why hasn't Prince William, or for that matter Prince, spoken about their Indian ancestry, which could be rather fascinating and a great positive for him in a world leaning towards multiculturalism?Maybe the problem is not Ms Eliza.But Mr Forbes?Which present-day member of the British royalty would like to acknowledge they had a relative with a prominent role in the East India Company, that spent centuries robbing India of its riches, apart from distancing India from its dream of becoming independent, because they stood only for colonial domination.