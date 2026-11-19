11:51

Image: ANI Photo

Two trucks were crossing the iron bridge over the Bhakra canal on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass when the bridge collapsed, leaving the vehicles stranded.



One of them caught fire after the incident amid the damaged structure.



Fire brigade teams managed to douse the fire while the police also reached the site to manage the situation as locals had gathered around after the bridge collapse.



There were no casualties in the incident.



The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established. The incident is likely to affect traffic on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass.



-- REDIFF NEWS